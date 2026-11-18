Iran International, an opposition news outlet based in London, reports that Iran and Hezbollah recruited six Thai Muslim clerics to plan an attack against Israel’s embassy in Bangkok.

The report, which cites an unnamed source close to the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force as well as a Western intelligence official, claims that the men were recruited by Hezbollah at the direction of the Quds Force, when they studied at Al-Mustafa International University in Qom.

It says the plot was foiled, though it does not offer details on the matter.

The report also does not give any details on the type of attack that was being planned against the embassy.

There is no immediate corroboration of the report from other sources.