The Knesset voted 66- 52 on Tuesday night to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as its new speaker after six hours of filibustering by lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, who sought to delay the bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot from taking control of the powerful parliamentary position.

Kahana, No. 5 on Yashar’s slate, defeated Likud MK Ofir Katz with the backing of the four parties in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, including MK Avigdor Liberman’s hawkish secularist Yisrael Beytenu, former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s center-right B’Yachad, and former deputy IDF chief Yair Golan’s left-wing Democrats, along with the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties.

The voting was held in two separate ballots — first for Kahana and then for Likud’s candidate Ofir Katz.

The six parties that backed Kahana hold 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats — 48 held by Eisenkot’s bloc and 19 by the two Arab parties. Only a simple majority of votes cast, rather than an absolute majority of 61 lawmakers, was required to elect the speaker. One opposition lawmaker, Ra’am MK Yasser Hujirat, was absent from the vote.

Katz had the support of 52 of the Netanyahu bloc’s 53 MKs, with Likud’s Nir Barkat absent. The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party voted in favor of Katz after speculation that it could abstain.

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The vote marked a significant step in the Eisenkot-led bloc’s efforts to assert control over the Knesset following Netanyahu’s loss of his parliamentary majority in last month’s election, even as negotiations to form a new government remain underway.

The Knesset speaker plays a central role in determining the parliament’s legislative agenda, serving alongside deputy speakers on the Knesset Presidium, which sets the plenum’s agenda and approves parliamentary business, including the introduction of private members’ bills.

With Kahana now having replaced Likud MK Amir Ohana as speaker, the Eisenkot-led bloc was expected to begin advancing legislation as early as Wednesday to repeal key elements of the previous Knesset’s judicial overhaul, despite Netanyahu remaining prime minister as efforts to form a new government continue.

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However, Ynet reported that the Eisenkot bloc promised not to advance the repeal of judicial overhaul laws until Monday, in exchange for the Netanyahu bloc agreeing not to further extend the filibuster delaying the election of the speaker.

Kahana took his seat overlooking the plenum after a smiling transition with Ohana, who handed him the speaker’s gavel, to applause from his allies and jeers from his rivals. Otzma Yehudit MK Tally Gotliv and Likud MK Almog Cohen were called to order multiple times during and after the vote, as they repeatedly accused the Eisenkot-led bloc of relying on “terror supporters” — referring to the Arab led Joint List and Ra’am parties.

“With great reverence, I now accept the role of speaker of the Knesset of Israel,” Kahana said in his first speech as speaker.

“The Knesset is the home of all citizens of the State of Israel, regardless of religion, race, or gender,” Kahana continued. “And I intend to be the speaker for all of them.”

“I have every hope that the government that is formed will work towards the necessary amendments to the system of checks and balances with broad consensus, but until that happens – the Knesset will unquestioningly obey the court’s rulings,” he said, in open reference to the outgoing coalition’s frequent defiance of High Court rulings and legislative push for broad judicial overhaul.

“In recent years, we have repeatedly caused Israeli citizens to look down in embarrassment,” he added, saying that it was the Knesset’s responsibility to move away from the “extremism, hatred, and division” that fill social media algorithms, and to embrace the Jewish school of thought of the House of Hillel, whose followers “made a concerted effort to understand those with whom they disagreed.”

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Turning to Eisenkot, Kahana said: “I have learned to know you as a man as honest as a ruler, with a backbone of values ​​cast in steel. Gadi, I know that you will turn over every stone to establish a government that will unite us and protect us.”

After electing Kahana, the Knesset convened again to select nine deputy speakers, with lawmakers voting 38-15 to appoint B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg, Democrats MK Yaya Fink, Yisrael Beytenu MK Oder Forer, Ra’am MK Walid Taha, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus, Likud MK Jacob Bardugo, Shas MK Michael Malkieli and Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech.

Eisenkot celebrated Kahana’s election as speaker, declaring that under him “the Knesset will return to being the house of the people, of all the people.”

“A new chapter has opened for the Knesset,” Eisenkot added, saying the parliament will act “as an effective and strong oversight body, an important and critical rule in these sensitive times.”

Bennett hailed Kahana as “an Israeli patriot,” noting their service in the army together and as well as the he led government between 2021 and 2022.

Defeated Netanyahu bloc slams ‘eternal disgrace’

Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies, meanwhile, called the election of Kahana as speaker “an eternal disgrace.”

A statement from Likud said Kahana was “unilaterally appointed with the votes of terror supporters,” while decrying the vote “as a low point in the Knesset’s history.”

“The people of Israel oppose handing over the keys of government in this country to those who disparage the national anthem. The people of Israel wish for unity,” the statement continued, claiming Netanyahu’s rivals “preferred terror supporters to national unity. History will remember.”

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Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, put out a brief post on X also declaring the vote an “eternal disgrace” while Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi of Likud branded Kahana as the “ra’is of the Knesset,” using an Arabic term for leader.

“Shame,” tweeted far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of Otzma Yehudit.

The election followed days of bitter exchanges between the rival blocs over Kahana’s reliance on Arab lawmakers, with Likud, Religious Zionism and their allies accusing Eisenkot’s bloc of siding with “terror supporters” and choosing “Arabs over Jews” by accepting the backing of Ra’am and the Joint List.

Ahead of the vote, Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen reaffirmed his faction’s support for Kahana, saying, “We promised to be decisive, we promised to bring change for our constituents, and we are delivering.”

Jabareen said his party would continue to serve as a “safety net” for those seeking to replace Netanyahu’s government, while Ra’am declared that it would “return statehood to the Knesset,” according to Channel 12.

On Monday, Smotrich offered to back Kahana alongside Likud if he agreed not to appoint deputy speakers from Arab parties. Kahana rejected the conditions as “anti-statesmanlike,” prompting Smotrich to accuse him of choosing “Arabs over Jews” and the “Muslim Brotherhood over brothers in arms.”

The attacks on Kahana and the Arab parties came amid a broader effort by Netanyahu’s bloc to delegitimize cooperation with Arab parties, whose support could prove decisive in Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government without Likud.

Since losing their parliamentary majority and with no clear path to forming a government, Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly called for a national unity government with Yashar and other Jewish parties in the bloc, while continuing to attack them vociferously.

Eisenkot, meanwhile, has continued negotiations with Likud over a possible unity government, despite opposition from some of his prospective coalition partners to serving alongside Netanyahu.