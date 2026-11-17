NEW YORK — A New York City college said on Monday that it was investigating the cancellation of a student cultural night that was scheduled to feature the Hillel Jewish campus group.

The announcement came after Jewish leaders expressed alarm over the incident and demanded an investigation.

The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) at Hunter College, part of the public City University of New York (CUNY) system, announced on Sunday that it had canceled its Cultural Arts Night.

The event was set to include five student groups, including Hillel and Students for Justice in Palestine.

The student government released a statement saying the event was canceled and “mistakes were made within USG.”

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“We have made the decision to cancel the event as it doesn’t align with our values or the values of the students we represent,” the statement said. “Going forward, every club and every member of USG will know who is involved in an event before it is planned or approved.”

The statement did not mention Hillel, but was flooded with antisemitic comments on social media.

Students for Justice in Palestine at the City College of New York, another CUNY college in Manhattan, praised the Hunter chapter in a social media statement.

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“Hillel is a Zionist propaganda organization,” the statement said, accusing the Jewish group of “genocide” and other offenses. “Good job to the Hunter students for refusing normalization of such crimes.”

After criticism, in a follow-up statement, the Hunter student government cited “safety concerns” for the cancellation, adding that “several participating student organizations withdrew” during the event planning.

“Conflicting views of participating organizations raised safety concerns,” the statement said.

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz, the chair of the council’s Jewish Caucus, said the cancellation “appears to be another chapter in the troubling history of antisemitism at CUNY and Hunter” and called for CUNY to launch a civil rights investigation.

The UJA-Federation of New York, the Anti-Defamation League, and the City Council member for the area, Virginia Maloney, all expressed concern and called for an investigation.

A spokesperson for Hunter told The Times of Israel, “We are deeply troubled by reports that some student groups pulled from the event because of Hillel’s participation and are investigating this matter.”

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“There is no place for discrimination and harassment in our college community. We have policies in place to safeguard that principle and will not hesitate to enforce them,” the spokesperson said.

The Hillel at Hunter College said that its students had been “looking forward to taking part in the Cultural Arts Night, and our organization had no role in the student government’s decision to cancel it.”

“The antisemitic response to the cancellation notice has been egregious and inappropriate. Rita Levine Rabin Hillel at Hunter remains committed to building joyful, strong, and vibrant Jewish life on campus,” the statement said.

The student government did not respond to a request for comment.

Anti-Zionist activists have repeatedly targeted Jewish campus groups for exclusion in New York City and elsewhere in the US.

Anti-Zionist protesters have targeted Hillels at Hunter and other CUNY colleges in recent years.

Last week, at Northwestern University, in Illinois, a student group canceled a food festival after students rejected a pro-Israel group’s participation.

The CUNY system has grappled with alleged antisemitism on its campuses for years, and taken some steps to counter discrimination against Jews.