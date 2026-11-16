Settlers from an illegal outpost entered the West Bank Palestinian village of Yasuf, south of Nablus, on Monday evening, and clashed with locals, with the IDF describing the incident as a “confrontation between Israeli civilians and Palestinians.”

Two settlers suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car during the violence, according to medics. This led to preliminary reports of a possible car-ramming attack near the Tapuah Junction, but the Israel Defense Forces quickly clarified that the incident was part of the clash in Yasuf.

IDF troops entered the village to disperse the confrontation.

There was no word of any arrests. Arrests of settler extremists are rare despite near-daily attacks on Palestinians throughout the West Bank. Israeli authorities have long been accused of turning a blind eye to settler violence, and of even tacitly backing the phenomenon as part of an effort to shrink the Palestinian presence in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, as the olive harvesting season in the West Bank comes to a close, the Israeli military said some 17,000 tons of olives had been harvested, amid Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians.

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Harvesting at around 150 sites was coordinated and carried out under the protection of troops, according to the army, and several more are expected to be completed in the coming days.

جانب من اقتـحـام قرية ياسوف ومداهمة عدداً من منازل المواطنين بالتزامن مع إطلاق قنـ،،،ابل الصوت والغاز. pic.twitter.com/2h7fGBTxEI — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) November 16, 2026

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The IDF said that, according to data from the Civil Administration, approximately 16,000-17,000 tons of olives have been harvested throughout the West Bank, which will produce approximately 16-17 million liters of olive oil.

The expected revenue for Palestinians from the harvest is estimated at approximately NIS 900 million ($277 million), according to the Civil Administration data.

The military claims that “areas of friction” only account for “a few percent of the olive-harvesting areas,” and that the vast majority of coordinated harvesting proceeded without incident.

The military significantly bolstered troops in the West Bank ahead of and during the olive harvest season.

“Forces are deployed throughout the sector to provide optimal protection, thwart terrorism, and prevent clashes,” the army said, adding that it treats violence and “attempts to undermine security on the ground by any side very seriously.”

The Yesh Din NGO reported more than 1,100 incidents of settler violence since the start of the harvest, including 483 directly related to the harvest.

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Violence has flared in recent days as well.

On Saturday, dozens of masked settlers from an illegal outpost launched an attack on Palestinians harvesting olives in the southern West Bank, and apparently stole a vehicle during the assault, according to footage and the military. The IDF said troops and Border Police officers were dispatched to an area near the Palestinian village of Sa’ir following reports of “confrontations” between Israelis and Palestinians during an olive harvest. A Palestinian car was vandalized in the area, and the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that at least five Palestinians were injured.

On Sunday, WAFA reported that settlers vandalized two vehicles in Beita, south of Nablus. Local Palestinians told the outlet that a gang arrived early in the morning, attacked one home, and damaged two cars that belonged to another resident of the al-Harayeq neighborhood.

Settler violence has surged in recent months, with daily attacks and harassment, and few perpetrators charged or convicted. The attacks, some of which have targeted diplomats or the press, have sparked widespread international backlash.

The rampant violence has also prompted international sanctions against Israel.

Last month, President Isaac Herzog wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that extremist settler violence was “a moral disgrace” and called for greater efforts to crack down on the phenomenon.