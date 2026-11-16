The former Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) official who reportedly directed police to the three Arab activists arrested on election eve for alleged vote-buying has denied that this means he was part of a conspiracy to plant the evidence ahead of time, arguing instead that he had received the information from a Joint List lawmaker and honestly passed it along.

Channel 12’s investigative program Uvda reported yesterday that an initial complaint against Ra’am party activists was supplied to police by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, a day before the October 27 vote.

The complaint led to the arrest — without a warrant — of three southern Bedouin men over an alleged vote-buying scheme for traditionalist Arab party Ra’am, hours before the polls opened. After the arrests, police issued a statement claiming officers had recovered envelopes containing tens of thousands of shekels in cash, which Netanyahu quickly seized on, claiming the vote was being stolen by Arab parties and urging his supporters to go to the polls.

The report said that Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden referred police to a source whom he said could provide further intelligence to back up his complaint. Police indeed contacted the source, the report said, and the arrests it made hours later were based solely on information police had received from Netanyahu’s chief of staff and the former employee in his office.

According to a Monday morning report by the Kan broadcaster, this intelligence source was Daniel Greenberg (pictured below), a top adviser to former PMO director general and longtime Netanyahu ally Yossi Shelly.

תיעוד של סוס עם מקור. pic.twitter.com/mNSLuWuWmS — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) November 16, 2026

Speaking with the Ynet news site, Greenberg says that a day before the election, he was approached by a Joint List MK whom he had worked with during his time in the PMO. The lawmaker told him about “many millions of shekels” funneled to help fellow Arab-led party Ra’am in the south. He later gave Greenberg exact names, the latter says.

Greenberg adds that he called Norden, whom he knew from his former job, and Norden alerted police.

“Nobody from Likud or the PMO talked to me about the matter before this,” Greenberg tells Ynet.

He says he initially did not give Norden the names of the suspects, and that he was later contacted by at least three police officials and gave the names to each of them.

Greenberg did not, however, hand over the identity of the Joint List MK who handed the information. “Had I given them the name, they would have killed him,” he says, without saying who “they” are.

Greenberg also claims that his reported meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two weeks before the election was not pre-planned. He says he had been in the town of Yarka when he learned the premier was visiting, and that it was he who headed out and initiated the meeting.

Regarding claims — echoed by senior rivals of Netanyahu — that he was part of an attempt to engineer a fake vote-buying scandal, Greenberg says that is “nonsense.”

“I did what was expected of me as a citizen and handed the information to the police,” he says, arguing that he can corroborate his version with phone geolocation and other evidence.