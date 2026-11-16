Report: Senior official in Eisenkot bloc says likelihood of unity government now down to zero

Amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was actively involved in facilitating the arrests of Arab activists on election day that the premier has since seized on to claim the election was stolen, the Kan public broadcaster cites senior officials in the rival political bloc as saying this affair has eliminated any chance of a unity government.

Without naming the source within the Gadi Eisenkot-led bloc, Kan quotes them as saying that even if there had been a small chance of forming a government with Netanyahu’s Likud, it is now gone since “what occurred was no less than an attempted coup.”

Eisenkot and Netanyahu met yesterday for unity talks, but the bad blood has continued to fuel strongly worded public attacks on each other.

The official argues that Shin Bet chief David Zini and Mossad chief Roman Gofman should be fired.

They mention two more incidents that harmed trust with Netanyahu’s bloc: the premier’s speech at the Knesset’s swearing-in, in which he lambasted the Arab-led parties as terror supporters, and Netanyahu allegedly concealing Gofman’s planned trip to the United States during the unity talks, which took place hours before takeoff.