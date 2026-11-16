Bereaved families group slams Eisenkot-led bloc over delay in promised bill to form Oct. 7 inquiry

Bereaved families represented by the October Council group accuse Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc of sidelining its pledge to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught, warning that they will launch a public campaign if the bloc delays taking action.

“Your time is running out, and so is our patience. First, a state commission of inquiry, then your politics,” the council tells the Ynet news site in a message to the bloc’s leaders.

The rebuke comes a day after Ynet reported that the bloc had decided to put on hold legislation to establish the commission, since such an inquiry can be established only by a government decision; changing that would require new Knesset legislation. The bloc reportedly believes it may not have enough time to pass all its promised legislation if no government is formed and Israel heads to another election.

The October Council, an organization of October 7 survivors, former hostages, and bereaved families critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, says bloc leaders had promised to establish a commission immediately after the election but are now focused on other initiatives.

“The leaders of the change bloc, who looked bereaved families in the eye and promised to establish a state commission of inquiry immediately after the election, are now busy with the conscription law, repealing the judicial overhaul laws, establishing committees and arranging their political agenda,” the council says. “And the state commission of inquiry – their first and most important promise – is being pushed aside.”

The families reject arguments that political constraints or scheduling justify a delay.

“You promised this would be your first decision. You promised it would happen in the first minutes. You promised that the truth comes before everything. Now keep your promise,” they say.

“We will not allow you to turn the investigation into the greatest failure in the country’s history into a bargaining chip in political negotiations,” the families add. “We will not accept another day passing without concrete steps to establish a state commission of inquiry.”

The council warns that if the bloc continues to delay, it will face “an uncompromising public struggle” by bereaved families, hostage families, survivors, and other Israelis demanding “truth, accountability and justice.”