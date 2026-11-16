Eisenkot visits Likud MK’s unity tent outside Knesset

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot is visiting freshman Likud MK Elisha Madan at his protest tent outside the Knesset in Jerusalem, after other members of his party did so earlier this evening.

Eisenkot, who can be seen sitting with Madan and laughing, in photos circulating online, follows Yashar MKs Chili Tropper, Matan Kahana, and Shira Shapiro in visiting the Likud lawmaker.

Madan, a reservist who lost both legs in a 2024 blast from a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza, set up the tent on Saturday night, calling for a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Eisenkot’s Yashar party as a coalition partner.

Netanyahu and his allies have urged the Eisenkot-led bloc to join a broad Zionist unity government led by Netanyahu, potentially with a rotation arrangement involving Eisenkot. Yashar has rejected the proposals, insisting on a government led by Eisenkot.

גדי איזנקוט כעת במאהל האחדות של אלישע מדן מהליכוד pic.twitter.com/ZeLt5XkHAK — מיכאל שמש Michael Shemesh (@shemeshmicha) November 16, 2026