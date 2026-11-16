Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

IDF says 5 Hamas members who participated in Oct. 7 killed in recent Gaza strikes

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:02 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Five Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who took part in the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

A strike on Saturday in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Momen Rizk al-Shandaghli and Mohammed Jihad Omar. The IDF identifies Shandaghli as a platoon commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion, and Omar as a member of the same battalion.

A separate strike on Thursday killed three more Hamas operatives. They are identified by the IDF as Ramzi Abu Taim, a cell commander in the Yabna Battalion in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade; Hussam Saleha, a platoon commander who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023; and Nashat Awad, a commander of a Nukhba Force cell.

The army says the operatives were all advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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