IDF says 5 Hamas members who participated in Oct. 7 killed in recent Gaza strikes

Five Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who took part in the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

A strike on Saturday in northern Gaza’s Jabalia killed Momen Rizk al-Shandaghli and Mohammed Jihad Omar. The IDF identifies Shandaghli as a platoon commander in Hamas’s West Jabalia Battalion, and Omar as a member of the same battalion.

A separate strike on Thursday killed three more Hamas operatives. They are identified by the IDF as Ramzi Abu Taim, a cell commander in the Yabna Battalion in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade; Hussam Saleha, a platoon commander who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023; and Nashat Awad, a commander of a Nukhba Force cell.

The army says the operatives were all advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

צה"ל חיסל חמישה מחבלי חמאס שקידמו מתווי טרור נגד כוחותינו: בהם מחבל שפשט לישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר צה"ל תקף שלשום במרחב ג'באליה וחיסל את המחבלים מואמן רזק מחמד שנגדלי, מפקד מחלקה בגדוד מערב ג'באליה בזרוע הצבאית של חמאס ואת מחמד גאהד רזק עמר, מחבל נוסף בגדוד מערב ג'באליה בזרוע… pic.twitter.com/BdeCrBquuj — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2026