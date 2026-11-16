Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

In rarity, a third American aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East, US official says

By AP Today, 7:39 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
This US Navy handout photograph released by US Naval Forces Central Command on November 4, 2026, shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sailing alongside Royal Australian Navy Supply-class replenishment oiler HMAS Stalwart (A304). (US NAVY/AFP)
This US Navy handout photograph released by US Naval Forces Central Command on November 4, 2026, shows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) sailing alongside Royal Australian Navy Supply-class replenishment oiler HMAS Stalwart (A304). (US NAVY/AFP)

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in the Middle East, restoring the total number of US aircraft carriers in the region to three — an unusually high number.

The arrival, confirmed by a US official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, carries thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as US President Donald Trump keeps his options open eight months into the Iran war.

The Roosevelt and its strike force left San Diego in September.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.