Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
In rarity, a third American aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East, US official says
The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives in the Middle East, restoring the total number of US aircraft carriers in the region to three — an unusually high number.
The arrival, confirmed by a US official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, carries thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as US President Donald Trump keeps his options open eight months into the Iran war.
The Roosevelt and its strike force left San Diego in September.
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