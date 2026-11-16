Businessman Ronen Elad to take control of Arkia airline

Israeli businessman Ronen Elad will take control of debt-ridden Arkia in exchange for a $30 million investment, the Israeli airline’s board of directors announces.

The deal was reached after Arkia employees, who hold a 22 percent stake in the airline, exercised their right of first refusal to block a rival offer signed with an investor group last week.

Under the terms of the acquisition deal, which was unanimously approved by Arkia’s board of directors, Elad will inject $30 million to attain an 82% controlling stake in the airline. The Nakash group, Arkia’s current controlling owners, will invest $8.5 million and retain a 3% stake. In addition, it was agreed that employees’ share in Arkia will be reduced from 22% to 15%.

The deal still requires approval from regulatory authorities.

“We welcome the board’s decision, which secures Arkia’s future,” the Nakash group says. “Over the years, we worked to invest in the company and strengthen it, and in the recent challenging period, we made every effort to find a solution that would preserve the company and its employees.”