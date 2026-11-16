Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Businessman Ronen Elad to take control of Arkia airline

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 7:23 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

An Arkia plane takes off at Ben Gurion Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, May 5, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
An Arkia plane takes off at Ben Gurion Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, May 5, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israeli businessman Ronen Elad will take control of debt-ridden Arkia in exchange for a $30 million investment, the Israeli airline’s board of directors announces.

The deal was reached after Arkia employees, who hold a 22 percent stake in the airline, exercised their right of first refusal to block a rival offer signed with an investor group last week.

Under the terms of the acquisition deal, which was unanimously approved by Arkia’s board of directors, Elad will inject $30 million to attain an 82% controlling stake in the airline. The Nakash group, Arkia’s current controlling owners, will invest $8.5 million and retain a 3% stake. In addition, it was agreed that employees’ share in Arkia will be reduced from 22% to 15%.

The deal still requires approval from regulatory authorities.

“We welcome the board’s decision, which secures Arkia’s future,” the Nakash group says. “Over the years, we worked to invest in the company and strengthen it, and in the recent challenging period, we made every effort to find a solution that would preserve the company and its employees.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.