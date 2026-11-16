Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

EU sanctions Gazan outlet and its founder for fundraising for Hamas

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:51 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

The European Union announces terrorism sanctions against the social media outlet Gaza Now and its founder for raising money for Hamas.

Mustafa Moin Ayash, a 34-year-old Gazan who lost dozens of relatives in the Gaza war, is listed “for participating in financing Hamas by soliciting donations, including through cryptocurrency,” says the EU.

He will have assets frozen, will face a travel ban, and EU citizens and companies are barred from doing business with him.

The US and UK added him to their terrorism lists in 2024, and he was arrested in the Netherlands and extradited to Austria, where he is still being held.

Gaza Now says in a statement that the money raised was “humanitarian and relief-oriented.” The outlet has 473,000 followers on X.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.