EU sanctions Gazan outlet and its founder for fundraising for Hamas

The European Union announces terrorism sanctions against the social media outlet Gaza Now and its founder for raising money for Hamas.

Mustafa Moin Ayash, a 34-year-old Gazan who lost dozens of relatives in the Gaza war, is listed “for participating in financing Hamas by soliciting donations, including through cryptocurrency,” says the EU.

He will have assets frozen, will face a travel ban, and EU citizens and companies are barred from doing business with him.

The US and UK added him to their terrorism lists in 2024, and he was arrested in the Netherlands and extradited to Austria, where he is still being held.

Gaza Now says in a statement that the money raised was “humanitarian and relief-oriented.” The outlet has 473,000 followers on X.