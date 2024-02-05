Michel Yoav, 46: Rave attendee leaves behind wife and children

Michel Yoav, 46, from the Givat Ze’ev settlement near Jerusalem, was murdered on October 7 while trying to escape the Supernova desert rave.

He is survived by his wife Ines and his children, Eli and Shir.

Yoav, who worked in home gas installation, was remembered as a fan of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team.

Yoav attended the Supernova rave with his friend Uriel Baruch. The two left in Baruch’s car early in the morning on October 7.

Yoav called his wife and told her he was leaving the event because of the rocket sirens, according to Channel 12 news. He called again a short while later and was heard yelling, “Drive! Drive!” before the call cut off.

Yoav’s body was found two days after his death and identified a few days later. He was buried on October 12 in Modi’in.

His mother, Shula Yoav, died a week after his funeral.

Upon sharing the news of his murder, his wife Ines wrote only: “My love, the father of my children, my heart is broken. Rest in peace.”

Later Ines described receiving the news of his death “which we weren’t prepared for. We couldn’t manage to think, we couldn’t understand, we couldn’t function… the frustration, the anger, the sadness.”

His sister, Meital Basat, wrote on Facebook: “My beloved brother, my heart is broken… I feel like I’m in a dream. I’ll never be able to accept this!”

