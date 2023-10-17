Igal and Amit Wachs, 52 & 48: US-Israeli brothers killed defending town

Igal Wachs and Amit Wachs, brothers who were 52 and 48 respectively, were killed while defending their town of Netiv Ha’asara near the Gaza border on October 7.

The Wachs brothers were both dual Israeli-American citizens, said Liat Wachs, Igal’s ex-wife, who lives near Boston with their 10-year-old son.

Liat said the pair were both members of the town’s local security team, and died fighting to protect the community they loved.

“They tried to protect the people, and they didn’t have a chance,” she told a local Boston news site. “I want him to be remembered with his big smile and good heart.”

A friend eulogized Amit on Facebook as someone “who instilled confidence and a feeling that everything was going to be alright. Hundreds of people knew him, he volunteered in every place, always with a big smile, always modestly, always with a huge heart.”

Igal and Amit were both laid to rest on October 17 in the Palmahim Cemetery near Rishon Lezion.