Senate Democrats set to propose wide sanctions over E1 settlement plan

A group of US Senate Democrats will introduce legislation on Wednesday to sanction individuals or groups that facilitate Israel’s “E1 project,” a widely condemned West Bank settlement plan cutting across land the Palestinians seek for a state, according to a copy of the legislation seen by Reuters.

The bill would impose sanctions on foreign companies, individuals or other entities that the Treasury Department determines to have been responsible for or complicit in the construction of any Israeli settlements or related structures in the E1 area of the West Bank, including by submitting a bid for E1 tenders.

It also would sanction those who attempt to organize, direct, finance or facilitate the transfer of Israeli civilians into settlements in the E1 area.

The E1 project would link Jerusalem to the settlement of Maaleh Adumim, cutting a stretch of Israeli housing deep into the West Bank and leaving only a sliver of land to link the northern and southern portions of the West Bank. Both critics and supporters say it would make a contiguous Palestinian state on the West Bank impossible.

Israeli authorities recently advanced the plan, drawing fresh scrutiny and international condemnation.

The measure’s lead sponsors are Chris Coons of Delaware, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Ron Wyden of Oregon and Ruben Gallego of Arizona. Several other Democrats are co-sponsers.

“As Palestinian civilians face a campaign of devastation and fear from violent extremist settlers, the United States must send a strong message that this behavior is unacceptable and that it remains committed to freedom, security, prosperity and self-determination for all Israelis and Palestinians,” Coons says in a statement.

Democrats currently control only 47 seats in the 100-member Senate, but polls show they could win majorities in November 3 midterm elections from President Donald Trump’s Republicans, who have aligned themselves closely with Netanyahu.

Congress’s lower chamber, the US House of Representatives, is currently not in session, so even in the unlikely chance of the bill’s passage in the Senate, the House would not be expected to take it up before the midterms.