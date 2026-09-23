‘The problem is with Israel, not us’: Syrian leader says Oct. 7 shouldn’t dictate Israeli policy

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa is asked during an appearance in New York City whether he can envision his country having diplomatic relations with Israel, and whether Damascus is demanding the return of the Golan Heights as a precondition to establishing ties.

Al-Sharaa notes to the Atlantic Council that the countries have already held direct talks in the past year, before saying Israel must first withdraw from areas in southern Syria it occupied after the fall of the Assad regime.

“Then we get into discussions on security arrangements. If those arrangements succeed, then we can get into lasting peace,” he continues according to a translation of his remarks. “The Golan Heights is Syrian territory under recognition of the United Nations… So there is no discussion.”

He is later asked whether he understands the concerns of Israelis after the October 7, 2023, terror onslaught by Hamas, and what message he has for the Israeli public.

“I understand what happened on October 7 for some of the innocent people, but at the same time, it’s not possible that all policies are based on an incident that happened,” he says. “At the same we need to understand what happened in Gaza and more than 70,000 people have been killed there.”

“It’s not appropriate that what happened on October 7 set the policy for Syria,” adds al-Sharaa, who led a jihadist group formerly affiliated with al-Qaeda before taking power. “Israel needs to change its policy because it is creating problems around it.”

“I believe the problem is with Israel, not with Syria.”