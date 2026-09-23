Argentinian president visits NYC yeshiva, dances with students
Argentinian President Javier Milei, in New York City for the UN General Assembly, visits a yeshiva in Far Rockaway, Queens.
Milei, a firm supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, is presented with the school’s “Ohev Israel,” or “Lover of Israel,” award and speaks to students at Yeshiva Darchei Torah.
Argentina's President Javier Milei at Yeshiva Darchei in Far Rockaway today. pic.twitter.com/QQwXEwDVHz
— KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) September 23, 2026
Milei delivers a speech to the students in Spanish then dances with students on his way out, according to footage shared by his office.
Discurso del Presidente Javier Milei en la institución educativa Yeshiva Darchei Torah, en Nueva York, tras recibir el Premio Ohev Yisrael. pic.twitter.com/285Jvf4hhz
— Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) September 23, 2026
Iranian president arrives in New York ahead of speech at UN General Assembly
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York where he is expected to speak at the United Nations General Assembly, Iranian state media reports.
State broadcaster IRIB posts a video clip of Pezeshkian exiting a plane with a caption saying that the Iranian president has arrived at a New York airport. This is the first time that a leader whose country is at war with the United States sets foot on American soil to address a UN gathering, analysts say.
‘The problem is with Israel, not us’: Syrian leader says Oct. 7 shouldn’t dictate Israeli policy
Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa is asked during an appearance in New York City whether he can envision his country having diplomatic relations with Israel, and whether Damascus is demanding the return of the Golan Heights as a precondition to establishing ties.
Al-Sharaa notes to the Atlantic Council that the countries have already held direct talks in the past year, before saying Israel must first withdraw from areas in southern Syria it occupied after the fall of the Assad regime.
“Then we get into discussions on security arrangements. If those arrangements succeed, then we can get into lasting peace,” he continues according to a translation of his remarks. “The Golan Heights is Syrian territory under recognition of the United Nations… So there is no discussion.”
He is later asked whether he understands the concerns of Israelis after the October 7, 2023, terror onslaught by Hamas, and what message he has for the Israeli public.
“I understand what happened on October 7 for some of the innocent people, but at the same time, it’s not possible that all policies are based on an incident that happened,” he says. “At the same we need to understand what happened in Gaza and more than 70,000 people have been killed there.”
“It’s not appropriate that what happened on October 7 set the policy for Syria,” adds al-Sharaa, who led a jihadist group formerly affiliated with al-Qaeda before taking power. “Israel needs to change its policy because it is creating problems around it.”
“I believe the problem is with Israel, not with Syria.”
Burnham: Public trust in politics ‘would fall even lower’ if UK didn’t sanction settlements
UK Prime Minister tells the UN General Assembly that the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, terror atrocities were “utterly horrific” and says Britain stands with Israel and Jews worldwide as they face continued Iranian threats.
“But this does not justify the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza or the West Bank,” he says. “We will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution… comes under attack.”
Burnham slams Israel for issuing tenders for the controversial E1 settlement project near Jerusalem, which he says would “threaten to put a viable Palestinian state beyond reach.”
“It cannot be allowed to happen,” he continues, noting his government’s recent decision to ban all dealings with settlements.
Burnham defends that decision by saying “we live in an age of low trust in politics. If we were to continue to talk about the two-state solution, but fail to back those words with deeds, that trust will fall even lower and our enemies will seek to exploit the alienation that follows from that. We won’t let it happen.”
Witkoff indicates talks with Iran weren’t direct, says mediators ‘shuttled’ between US and Iranian delegations
NEW YORK — US special envoy Steve Witkoff suggests that Washington’s talks with Iran on Tuesday were not direct, as President Donald Trump suggested.
“Today, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we engaged in lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation through the mediators, who shuttled between the two sides throughout the day,” Witkoff tweets.
“They successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising. The mediators will continue their work,” he adds.
French official to ToI: Macron meant that Hamas does not govern the West Bank
UNITED NATIONS — Responding to Israeli criticism of French President Emanuel Macron’s claim that Hamas is not active in the West Bank, a French diplomatic official tells The Times of Israel that he “meant to say that Hamas does not govern the West Bank.”
In his speech to the UN General Assembly earlier Tuesday, Macron said, “Look at what’s happening in the West Bank — where day in and day out, we are seeing violations [by Israel]. And in the name of what? Hamas was never active in the West Bank.”
‘Won’t accept international hypocrisy’: Eisenkot slams Macron’s false claim that Hamas has ‘never been active’ in West Bank
Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot joins Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in condemning French President Emmanuel Macron for falsely claiming Hamas has “never been active” in the West Bank, a remark he calls “extremely divorced from the reality on the ground.”
“As someone who commanded the Judea and Samaria Division and as someone who fought to defeat Hamas terrorism, I am very familiar with the terror organization’s operations in Judea and Samaria and the threat it poses to Israeli citizens,” Eisenkot writes on X, using the biblical names for the West Bank.
“The fight against terror is not up for negotiation, and we will not accept international hypocrisy at the expense of Israeli citizens’ security,” Eisenkot adds.
IDF reports arrest of 2 suspects along Jordanian border
Israeli forces arrested two suspects along the Jordanian border, according to the military.
A statement from the Israel Defense Forces says lookouts were alerted to “suspicious movement in the area of the eastern border,” leading soldiers and police to pursue the suspects, who were apprehended and taken for questioning.
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