Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Argentinian president visits NYC yeshiva, dances with students

By Luke Tress Today, 6:01 am
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Argentinian President Javier Milei, in New York City for the UN General Assembly, visits a yeshiva in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Milei, a firm supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, is presented with the school’s “Ohev Israel,” or “Lover of Israel,” award and speaks to students at Yeshiva Darchei Torah.

Milei delivers a speech to the students in Spanish then dances with students on his way out, according to footage shared by his office.

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