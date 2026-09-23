Argentinian president visits NYC yeshiva, dances with students

Argentinian President Javier Milei, in New York City for the UN General Assembly, visits a yeshiva in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Milei, a firm supporter of Israel and the Jewish community, is presented with the school’s “Ohev Israel,” or “Lover of Israel,” award and speaks to students at Yeshiva Darchei Torah.

Argentina's President Javier Milei at Yeshiva Darchei in Far Rockaway today. pic.twitter.com/QQwXEwDVHz — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) September 23, 2026

Milei delivers a speech to the students in Spanish then dances with students on his way out, according to footage shared by his office.

Discurso del Presidente Javier Milei en la institución educativa Yeshiva Darchei Torah, en Nueva York, tras recibir el Premio Ohev Yisrael. pic.twitter.com/285Jvf4hhz — Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) September 23, 2026