In first Israel acquisition, Cognex buys Intel robotics spinoff for over $600 million

RealSense, the Israel-based maker of AI vision technology for robots spun out of US tech giant Intel, has inked an agreement to sell to US machine vision maker Cognex in a deal worth more than $600 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cognex, which makes machine vision products that help automate manufacturing, will acquire RealSense for $500 million in cash. In addition, Cognex will grant a $50 million stock option and incentive plan and provide a $56.5 million cash program to retain RealSense employees. At least 80 RealSense employees in Israel are set to receive more than NIS 1 million ($332 million) each as part of the $106.5 million stock, cash, and options compensation plan.

RealSense, a developer of advanced sensing cameras and vision technology for robotic systems, employs 180 people, of whom about 135 are stationed at its Haifa-based development center in Israel’s north.

The deal marks Cognex’s first acquisition in Israel. Following the completion of the transaction, RealSense’s Israeli operations and employees will serve as Cognex’s development center.

The deal comes 14 months after Intel spun off RealSense as an independent standalone company and retained a minority stake. RealSense started as an Intel research venture in 2014 to develop smart cameras that enable machines and devices to perceive the world in three dimensions. The technology was designed to allow robots and other automated systems to “see” and interpret their surroundings and interact with their human environment.

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RealSense CEO Nadav Orbach said that the technology was built on the idea that “robots and autonomous systems can’t act intelligently in the physical world if they can’t first perceive it accurately.”

“For robots to work alongside humans, they need to understand the world around them,” Orbach said. “RealSense provides the eyes and the brain that make this possible.”

RealSense cameras are embedded in 70 percent of the world’s autonomous mobile robots and humanoids, to help them quickly understand their surroundings, the firm said. Its computer-vision technology is deployed by more than 4,500 customers worldwide, including China’s Unitree Robotics and Switzerland’s ANYbotics.

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Intel spun off RealSense as part of a restructuring process by former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. The streamlining measures also led to the closure of the operations of Israeli cloud computing tech startup Granulate, which the US chipmaker bought in 2022 for $650 million.

Following the split from Intel, in July 2025, RealSense raised $50 million from investors including Intel Capital, the chipmaker’s venture arm; MediaTek Innovation Fund; and dormakaba. Since then, RealSense has expanded its operations, increased its workforce, and tripled its revenues, the company said.

In 2026, RealSense expects to generate revenue of $80 million to $90 million, representing more than 50% growth over the prior year.

“Our team turned technological excellence and hard work into rapid growth and an acquisition deal in just over a year of independence,” said Orbach. “This achievement belongs to the employees, and it was important to us that their contribution is reflected in their share of the deal.”

Orbach added that joining Cognex will provide “access to a global industrial customer base and reach that would have taken us years to build on our own.” Headquartered near Boston in the US, Nasdaq-listed Cognex serves 30,000 customers in over 30 countries.