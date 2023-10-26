Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33: ‘Amazing mother’ killed in front of her children

Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33, was murdered on October 7 by Hamas terrorists during their attack on Kibbutz Holit, but not before first saving the lives of her children, husband and father.

The Globe and Mail reported that Vital-Kaploun, a dual Israeli-Canadian citizen, was sheltering in her family home when Hamas terrorists stormed into the house and shot her dead in front of her two sons, 4-year-old Negev and 4-month-old Eshel.

But before she died, Vital-Kaploun texted her husband and father and warned them not to come to the house, likely saving their lives. She also somehow convinced the terrorists to spare her sons and take them to a neighbor. The neighbor and Vital-Kaploun’s two sons were seen in a well-publicized video being released by Hamas terrorists before walking back to safety in Israel.

Vital-Kaploun’s family reacted with rage to people who said the video showed the “humanity” of Hamas gunmen for releasing a woman and two children — despite the fact that the children in the video had just witnessed their mother being shot dead in front of them.

Vital-Kaploun was remembered by childhood friend Moshiko Bengiat as “an amazing woman, an amazing mother, and the kindest person I know.”

Much of Vital-Kaploun’s family lives in Ottawa. Her cousin-in-law Aaron Smith told CBC Radio that Vital-Kaploun spent summers with cousins and family in Canada, and also attended summer camp in the country.

“A normal Canadian life for a lovely Israeli girl,” is how Smith described the summers of Adi’s youth.

Vital-Kaplan completed a master’s degree in engineering and was leading a successful career in cybersecurity when she was killed. In a statement, her family said that she was also a talented dancer, saxophonist and basketball player.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said the loss of Vital-Kaploun “hits very close to home,” and noted that she was the granddaughter of Irving Rivers, the owner of a clothing store that has been in business in the center of the city for more than 70 years.

Friends of Vital-Kaploun said she was excited to watch the New York Liberty play the Las Vegas Aces in the finals of the WNBA before she was murdered. They contacted the league and asked them to commemorate her murder, which they did with a moment of silence before game 3.

Former Israeli national basketball team player Shay Doron was present at the game, where she held a sign that read “10.7 murdered by Hamas’s terrorist hands Adi Kaploun Vital loved everyone and died for the love of her children. Her passion for basketball was undeniable. Today we honor her memory. RIP Adi.”

Speaking at her funeral, Ayala, Adi’s sister said, “You had so many qualities in you. You were empathetic to everyone while being the most rational and practical person. You were the best daughter, sister, friend, and mother anyone could ask for.”