Israel’s envoy to the Netherlands likely to be summoned for reprimand over retaliatory measures for West Bank trade ban

Israel’s Ambassador Zvi Aviner Vapni expects to be summoned for a reprimand by the Dutch Foreign Ministry in the coming days, The Times of Israel has learned.

He has not yet been summoned, contrary to recent reports suggesting the reprimand already took place.

The anticipated dressing-down would take place after Israel announced it is withdrawing diplomatic privileges from Dutch diplomats in Ramallah, a response to The Netherlands implementing a ban on bringing products from West Bank settlements and the Golan into the country.

Among the settlement goods Dutch authorities are looking for at the airport, they are checking for tahini, halva, dates, date syrup, olive oil, and wines from the West Bank or Golan Heights, Channel 12 reports.