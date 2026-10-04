Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Report: UK Green Party leader Polanski to skip vote on motion declaring ‘Zionism is racism’

Today, 8:19 am
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Green Party leader Zack Polanski speaks as candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election Hannah Spencer is announced in Manchester, England, January 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Green Party leader Zack Polanski speaks as candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election Hannah Spencer is announced in Manchester, England, January 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The leader of the UK’s Green Party will reportedly skip the vote on the controversial “Zionism is racism” motion that effectively calls for Israel to be erased as a Jewish state.

The vote is set to take place today during the party’s conference in Brighton and will define the party’s official policy on Israel.

According to The Telegraph, Green Party leader Zack Polanski is set to skip the vote and will instead be campaigning in London ahead of Thursday’s local election for the seat in parliament vacated by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer.

The measure describes Zionism, which is broadly defined as support for Jewish national self-determination in the land of Israel, as support for “an ethnonationalist Jewish State” and proposes that the party should commit to supporting a “single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine.”

Polanski — who is Jewish — said Friday he was “calling for an amendment” when asked whether the motion was calling for the eradication of Israel.

The motion has exposed divisions within the faction, with a number of former party leaders calling it “divisive” and “wrong.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.