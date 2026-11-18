Following the United Kingdom, Australia announced on Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions against three Israeli individuals and four entities for their involvement in “illegal settlement expansion” and “providing support to violent settlers” in the West Bank.

“We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement.

“This includes the E1 settlement where demolitions and the displacement of Palestinians have occurred in recent weeks. Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law,” Wong said.

“The sanctioned individuals and organizations have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers,” she added, noting that Canberra was listing an Israeli construction firm for the first time.

The Australian government listed the sanctioned Israelis as Daniella Weiss, Itamar Yehuda Levi and Eliav Libi.

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The blacklisted organizations are Amana, the settlement movement’s development arm and the largest Israeli development organization in the West Bank; Nachala, a group promoting settlement that is led by Weiss; HaShomer Yosh, which sends volunteers to help work and protect farming communities and illegal outposts in the West Bank; and the Eyal Hari Yehuda Company.

Neither Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar nor the Foreign Ministry issued any immediate response to the sanctions.

However, Wong said she had spoken to Sa’ar about Australia’s latest round of sanctions.

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“I outlined our position … I said we do not agree with, we oppose the settlement activities. We have had a long-standing position on this,” she told ABC Radio.

Settler violence has surged in recent months, with daily attacks and harassment, and few perpetrators charged or convicted. The attacks, at times deadly, have sparked widespread international backlash.

The E1 plan is a settlement project that would bisect the West Bank, cutting off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers, including Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The Palestinians and many Western governments say the project would effectively torpedo the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank.

Members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition have promoted the project as a means of strengthening Israeli control in the West Bank, with far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailing it as a “significant step that practically erases the two-state delusion.”

Canberra’s move marked the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on Israeli entities since the Knesset election last month, which produced an inconclusive result and ongoing attempts to build a governing coalition.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday instructed the caretaker government to halt the process of issuing tenders for construction in the E1 area until a new government is formed. The deadline for companies to submit tender bids to build 1,234 housing units was originally set for this Thursday, but it has now been delayed at least until a new government is sworn in.

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Baharav-Miara’s decision was announced hours after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli construction firms and warned against moving forward with the controversial project.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham framed the move as standing up “for the two-state solution before it is rendered impossible by new settlements.” He said his government would work with “the new Israeli government if they end the violence, stop building settlements on Palestinian land, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza in the volumes that are needed.”

Sa’ar vowed Israel would hit back against the new British sanctions, which also targeted an activist group that prevents the delivery of aid to Gaza.