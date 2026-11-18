Saudi coalition says it intercepted Houthi cruise missile
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Iran-backed group toward the Riyadh area.
The coalition, which backs neighboring Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its war with the Houthis, has battled a surge in attacks since hostilities reignited in July.
Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the military coalition, posts on X that “a cruise missile, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh area, has been intercepted and destroyed.”
In recent weeks the Houthis have launched strikes on a range of Saudi targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh’s financial district.
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