The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Iran-backed group toward the Riyadh area.

The coalition, which backs neighboring Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its war with the Houthis, has battled a surge in attacks since hostilities reignited in July.

Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the military coalition, posts on X that “a cruise missile, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh area, has been intercepted and destroyed.”

In recent weeks the Houthis have launched strikes on a range of Saudi targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh’s financial district.