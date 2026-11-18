Following the United Kingdom, Australia announces sanctions against three Israeli individuals and four entities for their involvement in “illegal settlement expansion” and alleged rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

“We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution,” says Foreign Minister Penny Wong in a statement. “This includes the E1 settlement where demolitions and the displacement of Palestinians have occurred in recent weeks. Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law.”

“The sanctioned individuals and organizations have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers,” she adds.

The Australian government lists the sanctioned Israelis as Daniella Weiss, Itamar Yehuda Levi and Eliav Libi. The blacklisted organizations are Amana, the settlement movement’s development arm and the most prominent Israeli development organization in the West Bank; Nachala, a group promoting settlement that is led by Weiss; HaShomer Yosh, which sends volunteers to help work and protect farming communities and illegal outposts in the West Bank; and the Eyal Hari Yehuda Company.