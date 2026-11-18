US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he doesn’t think there is any imminent threat to the US capital, when asked about a CNN report citing US intelligence assessments on the possibility that Iran may be planning an attack involving a so-called dirty bomb in Washington.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the US was taking seriously the possibility that Iran could be planning an attack when he was asked about the CNN report.

Iran’s foreign ministry denied the allegations, calling them “baseless.”

“I am not,” Rubio says when asked by a reporter in Manila if he is concerned about an “imminent attack” on Washington. “I don’t think there is any imminent threat.”

Rubio adds that the US government is “always on the lookout for anything that’s a threat to the safety and security of the United States.”