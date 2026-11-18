Israeli soccer squad fails to win a UEFA Nations League game as it ties Austria 1-1
Israel and Austria have tied 1-1 in their UEFA Nations League match, bringing the blue and white squad’s tournament run to an end after failing to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Israeli team didn’t win a single game during the group stage, finishing with two losses and four draws.
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