Iran’s foreign minister says in a letter to the UN that the reward and offer of relocation for information on Iran’s nuclear program encourages espionage and the targeting of nuclear scientists and technical personnel.

Abbas Araghchi insists that Iran’s nuclear activities, which he claims are peaceful, and the safety of its nuclear installations, are at risk. US President Donald Trump has vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Araghchi says one immediate impact is that the International Atomic Energy Agency cannot demand inspections under its nuclear safeguards program “while the very facilities, personnel and sensitive information it relies upon are exposed to acts of assassination, sabotage and aggression.”

The US State Department’s Rewards for Justice program offered reward money up to $20 million earlier this month for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including “facilities, equipment and associated personnel.”