After electing Yashar MK Matan Kahana as speaker, Knesset members vote 38-15 to appoint his deputy speakers.

The deputy Knesset speakers will include three lawmakers from the Eisenkot-led bloc: B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg, Yaya Fink of the Democrats and Yisrael Beytenu’s Oder Forer. MK Walid Taha of the Islamist Ra’am party is also selected as a deputy speaker, as is Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi. The other four speakers are from Netanyahu’s bloc: United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus, Likud MK Jacob Bardugo, Shas MK Michael Malkieli and Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech.