A senior official in the Environmental Protection Ministry has warned that Electricity Authority proposals to connect data centers to the grid at scale could divert a fifth of the country’s electricity by 2035 and increase emissions of certain air pollutants, raising pollution-related deaths.

According to a letter to Amir Shavit, the Electricity Authority chairman, sent Thursday and signed by Shuli Nezer, the ministry’s senior deputy director general for environmental licensing and risk prevention, the authority’s proposal, currently open for public comment, could lock in negative “long-term environmental and economic consequences” if implemented in its current form.

A data center houses powerful computers that store and process information and run digital services, such as websites, email, and artificial intelligence.

Rising worldwide pushback against the rapid expansion of data centers has been driven partly by the growth of artificial intelligence. Opponents point to their huge demand for electricity, water for cooling, and land, and worry that infrastructure costs will be passed on to consumers. New York imposed a one-year moratorium on new facilities using 50 megawatts or more, while Amsterdam has barred new centers and expansions until at least 2030.

“Alongside submitting our position… I am reaching out to you in light of the concerning environmental implications of the proposed regulation, and the missing measures to minimize impacts on human health and the environment,” Nezer wrote, adding, “We are partners in this national challenge and recognize the economic benefit of establishing data centers in Israel.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The Electricity Authority’s proposal (Hebrew) would limit new grid capacity allocated to large data centers and require developers to provide substantial financial guarantees, approved plans and evidence of customers before securing connections. The deadline for comments is December 1, 2026.

Nezer wrote that increased emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, which affect respiration, would add to the 5,500 premature deaths a year now caused by air pollution. The increase in deaths, illness, and lost workdays could cause economic damage of roughly NIS 2 billion ($620 million) per year from additional electricity generation, and over NIS 1 billion annually from operating backup generators, she cautioned.

Higher greenhouse gas emissions would also distance Israel from meeting its international commitments. “To offset the additional emissions from data centers, a target of around 45 percent renewable energy (would be) required by 2035, about 10 percent more than the target the Electricity Authority recommended setting,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The proposals would also bring forward the end of the country’s domestic fossil fuel gas reserves by two to three years, to somewhere within the next 17 to 18 years, she went on. She warned of increased use of polluting fuels, including old coal units and generators near urban areas.

Tomer Gertel of the environmental NGO Green Course said, “An inter-ministerial committee should be established to examine the policy for building data centers from a comprehensive perspective, taking into account the needs of the electricity sector, national security, public health, and environmental protection. True technological progress should improve the lives of citizens, not endanger them.”