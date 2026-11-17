Yair Golan’s Democrats and Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad announce that their lawmakers will chair three special Knesset committees tasked with introducing term limits for prime minister and repealing legislation passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s previous government concerning prime ministerial incapacitation, media regulation and police investigations, as well as advancing term limits for prime ministers.

The Democrats announce that MK Naama Lazimi will chair a committee tasked with repealing a law that restricted the circumstances under which a prime minister can be declared incapacitated, widely seen as designed to shield Netanyahu from recusal over his ongoing corruption trial, and advancing legislation to introduce term limits for prime ministers.

Fellow Democrats MK Efrat Rayten will chair a committee tasked with repealing a law giving the justice minister effective control over the police’s internal investigations department.

“We promised to repeal the judicial overhaul and strengthen democracy, and we are continuing to deliver on that promise,” Democrats leader Yair Golan says.

Meanwhile, B’Yachad MK Merav Ben Ari will chair a committee tasked with repealing Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s controversial media overhaul, which passed in July and has since been partially frozen by the High Court. The legislation significantly expands government control over broadcast media and the news sector.

Ben-Ari’s Yesh Atid party, which ran on a joint slate with Bennett’s party under the B’Yachad banner in last month’s election, says it will continue working to safeguard “a free and independent press, freedom of expression and democratic values.”

To pass bills repealing the legislation within the potentially narrow window before a new election is called if no candidate can form a government, the special committees will need to seek an exemption from the Arrangements Committee from the usual 45-day waiting period between submitting legislation to the Knesset and holding a preliminary vote in the plenum. The Democrats party, which chairs that committee, has already said that period would be waived.

All the legislation under consideration will need to be private members’ bills, meaning that they will first require approval by a majority of the 120 MKs in the plenum.

Once approved in a preliminary reading, the bills will then need to be brought to their specific special committees for preparation for their first readings, after which they will need further preparation in committee before being brought for their final, back-to-back second and third readings in order to become law.