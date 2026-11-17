A reservist activist accuses opposition leaders of breaking their promises on ultra-Orthodox military service at a Knesset committee meeting, as Avigdor Liberman, chair of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, says no draft-law proposal has yet been drawn up.

Yitzhaki Glick, an attorney, an IDF reservist, and a leader in the El HaDegel civic movement, tells the committee that “no law will pass both Rabbi Lando and the High Court,” and warns that reservists cannot afford further delays.

“The issue has been dragging on for 30 years. For 30 years, no solution has been provided,” he says.

Yesterday, Liberman argued that any conscription proposal must be approved by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the High Court of Justice and Rabbi Dov Lando, the spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah political faction, which is part of the United Torah Judaism party.

Glick accuses Liberman, who heavily campaigned on the promise of equal burden in military service, of abandoning a long-held position on the issue now that he is in a position of power.

“To get rid of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, you are doing exactly the same thing,” he says, accusing Liberman of “advancing an evasion law, or making concessions that will force us to extend our reserve service.”

Liberman responds that the public had not given the opposition bloc a Knesset majority needed to pursue its most ambitious proposals, saying it had received only “40 percent of the Israeli public” while the remaining 60% voted for Netanyahu’s bloc or the Arab parties.

He reiterates that any draft law will have to pass through three stages, beginning with approval from the IDF chief of staff.

“The chief of staff must approve that the law meets the army’s needs,” Liberman says. “Regardless of any particular draft law, there is currently no outline. Everyone is rushing to criticize the new outline. I don’t know of any outline. Right now, it simply doesn’t exist.”

Democrats chairman Yair Golan, who openly supports sitting in a government with the Arab parties, insists that the Yashar-led bloc does have a Knesset majority and should use it. Including Ra’am and the Joint List, the bloc has a total of 67 mandates in the 120-seat Knesset.

However, Golan adds that legislation alone would not quickly ease the burden on reservists, pushing for military disengagement.

“If we want to immediately ease the burden on reservists, we need to start closing fronts,” he says.