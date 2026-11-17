The British government announces it will impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the West Bank, and an activist group that prevents the delivery of aid to Gaza.

It is the first time the UK is sanctioning Israeli entities since the Knesset election last month.

Britain announces asset freezes and director disqualifications on the eight companies, including Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd, and S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, which construct and develop homes in the West Bank.

The government announces the sanctions package shortly before the final deadlines for the E1 tender, a settlement project which would bisect the West Bank, cutting off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers, including Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

The Palestinians and many Western governments say the project would effectively torpedo the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank.

“Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach,” the British foreign secretary, Ed Miliband, says in a statement. “That is why my message on E1 is clear: do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution.”

The UK government also imposes sanctions on Tzav 9, a group which it says regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

Britain’s relationship with Israel has deteriorated significantly over the past three years because of disagreements over the way that Israel has conducted its war against Hamas, sparked by the terror group’s October 7, 2023, massacre, and the Israeli government’s plans to expand settlements in the West Bank.