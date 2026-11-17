The head of the Joint List party, MK Yousef Jabareen, slams television presenter and former international soccer star Eyal Berkovic for mocking his academic qualifications.

Berkovic was suspended by Channel 13 earlier this month over anti-Arab comments he made on air, in which he questioned and mocked the legitimacy of the academic credentials of US Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, both of whom are medical doctors.

Berkovic, who returned to Channel 13 yesterday after the end of his suspension, made the latest comments while presenting a show, also yesterday, on Radio 103FM.

“Now I saw there is a professor in the Joint List, Jabareen. We need to check that,” he said while discussing the episode, before laughing.

Jabareen says that racism toward Arabs must not be normalized.

“Yes, I am a professor. My expertise is in human rights. And I invested many years in reaching this position,” Jabareen writes on X. “There are many Arab citizens like me who, in the shadow of discrimination and racism, have devoted their entire lives to becoming professors, doctors, physicians, lawyers, teachers, and practitioners of other equally important professions.”

“But you don’t have to be a professor or a doctor to see the racism and condescension of this racist. You don’t have to be a professor to understand that racism against Arab citizens must not be normalized, and certainly must not be met with silence,” he writes.

“Because anyone who has studied history knows full well that this is exactly how Jews were attacked in dark regimes in the past. And no one should accept that,” writes Jabareen.

Berkovic’s comments come amid an uptick in racist commentary against Arabs across Israeli media.

Read more: After Arabs’ historic election returns, a pox of racist rhetoric infects Israel’s airwaves

כן, אני פרופסור. המומחיות שלי בזכויות אדם. והשקעתי שנים רבות כדי להגיע למעמד הזה. ויש כמוני אזרחים ערבים רבים שבצל מציאות של אפליה וגזענות השקיעו את כל חייהם כדי להפוך לפרופסורים, לדוקטורים, לרופאים, לעורכי דין, למורים ולבעלי מקצועות נוספים וחשובים לא פחות. אבל לא צריך להיות… pic.twitter.com/8lYOPdOLpt — Yousef Jabareen (@DrJabareen) November 17, 2026