Iran and Oman’s foreign ministers discussed “safeguarding” shipping and diplomatic options to contain tensions, official Omani media says, months into Tehran’s blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz sparked by the Middle East war.

Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi held talks in Muscat on the “diplomatic options available to contain tensions and revitalize tracks of dialogue and negotiation,” the Oman News Agency says.

“These efforts aim to expand areas of mutual understanding among the concerned parties and prevent the widening of the crisis and its repercussions,” it adds.

Iran has mounted regular attacks on ships plying Hormuz, the main exit route for Gulf energy exports, since the war began with US-Israel strikes on February 28.

Araghchi and Albusaidi “discussed the importance of safeguarding the security of maritime passages and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of international navigation and trade,” the report says.

Iran insists vessels use routes it has authorized to transit Hormuz. Oil prices have soared during the blockade, lifting fuel and other costs for businesses and consumers around the world.