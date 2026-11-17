Prosecutors indict Muhammad Elazza, 19, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, for plotting to carry out a terrorist attack on the Temple Mount.

According to the indictment filed by the State Attorney’s Office to the Jerusalem District Court, Elazza was planning an attack against Israeli security forces and Jewish visitors at the area of the Lion’s Gate entrance into the Old City of Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount using explosives and a firearm.

The indictment says that Elazza increasingly identified with the actions and goals of the ISIS jihadi terrorist organization following the outbreak of war after the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, and subsequently saw himself as belonging to Hamas.

During this period, Elazza watched videos documenting the October 7 atrocities and participated in religious lessons where it was taught, among other things, that he should fight and kill Jews, prosecutors charge.

Two years ago, Elazza made a plan to plant an explosive device at Lion’s Gate and detonate it remotely, and then enter the Temple Mount compound with a firearm and shoot Jews and police officers in order to kill as many people as possible, and then escape, the indictment says.

Elazza obtained two used tear gas grenades and planned to turn them into explosive devices, searched on the internet for information about how to make such devices and how to buy a gun, and scouted out the Lion’s Gate area to identify the location of security cameras and understand how security forces act at the site.

He also downloaded content from an ISIS website explaining how to make explosive material, and asked associates who studied pharmacy questions about explosive materials, the indictment says.

Elazza is charged with one count of preparing to carry out a terror attack and one count of training for terrorism purposes.

The Temple Mount, revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is Judaism’s holiest site and the third holiest site in Islam, and has long been a flashpoint for conflict.