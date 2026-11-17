Bank Leumi, one of Israel’s two largest lenders, saw its quarterly profit soar to a record NIS 3 billion ($979 million) in the July to September period, benefiting from robust growth in corporate lending and credit to households.

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 rose 10.6 percent to NIS 3 billion from NIS 2.7 billion during the same period last year. Excluding the impact of the special surtax imposed on banks, net income in the reported quarter would have amounted to NIS 3.3 billion, Leumi says.

During the quarter, Leumi says it continued to focus on credit growth in the corporate, commercial and mortgage segments.

Net credit to the public as of September 30, 2026, amounted to NIS 586.1 billion, up 18.3% from the NIS 495.4 billion recorded a year ago. Corporate credit totaled NIS 199.2 billion at the end of September, up 25.4% from NIS 158.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

Housing loans or mortgages increased 8.5% to NIS 167.2 billion as of the end of September, from NIS 154.1 billion year-on-year.

Net interest income declined 4.5% to NIS 4.27 billion in the reported quarter from NIS 4.47 billion during the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, non-interest income, which includes commissions and fee income, jumped 10.3% to NIS 1.64 billion, compared with NIS 1.49 billion a year earlier.

Leumi says it will pay a dividend of NIS 1.5 billion to shareholders, equivalent to 50% of its third-quarter profit.