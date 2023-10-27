Join our Community
Galit Carbone, 66: Australian-Israeli grandmother ‘full of love’

Murdered in Kibbutz Be’eri, Oct 7

By ToI Staff Today, 11:47 am
Galit Carbone (Courtesy)
Galit Carbone (Courtesy)

Galit Carbone, 66, an Australian-Israeli citizen, was murdered by Hamas terrorists during their killing spree in Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

She is the only known Australian national to have been killed in the attack. Born and raised in Sydney, Carbone moved to Israel with her family when she was 11 years old.

Her brother, Danny Majzner, who lived on the same kibbutz, told 7NEWS Australia that Galit called him around noon — hours after the onslaught began — and said she heard the terrorists approaching.

“And that was the end. I didn’t hear anything from her afterwards,” he said.

Galit’s daughter, Maya Carbone said at her funeral that she would remember her mother as loving and generous.

“You were always full of love, of helping, of nonchalance and of giving,” she said, according to the Australian ABC network. “You taught us to look at the world with wonder and you taught us values. You pushed us to be independent and reminded us to be ourselves.”

Roee Majzner, her nephew, said Galit “was a lovely woman, a kind woman… we will be strong for her kids, and for her grandsons, this is our duty right now.”

