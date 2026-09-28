IDF: Hamas operative who smuggled money to group’s military wing killed in Gaza City strike

A Hamas operative who the military says was involved in smuggling millions of shekels to the terror group’s military wing was killed in a strike in Gaza City yesterday.

The IDF identifies the target, Shadi Abu Hasira, as a “key money exchanger” in Hamas, who headed the “Geneva” money exchange network, which “transferred tens of millions of Israeli shekels in foreign currency to Hamas’s military wing.”

“These funds were used to finance terrorists, restore military infrastructure, and advance attacks against IDF troops,” the army says.

The military says Abu Hasira was also involved in commercial activities in Gaza, managing a company named “Gardena Professional” that facilitated his money-transfer activities.

Recently, the IDF says, the moneyman had been involved in advancing attacks and restoring Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” and he was killed to “remove the threat he posed.”

On Friday, the IDF had warned that it would continue to target Hamas members involved in financing the terror group’s military wing, after killing 16 “key” Hamas financial officers during the war so far.

צה"ל חיסל מחבל שלקח חלק בהעברת מיליוני שקלים לארגון הטרור חמאס צה"ל תקף אתמול במרחב העיר עזה וחיסל את המחבל שאדי אבו חצירה, חלפן כספים מרכזי בזרוע הצבאית של חמאס. המחבל הוביל את רשת החלפנות "ג'נבה" אשר העבירה עשרות מיליוני שקלים בכספי חוץ לזרוע הצבאית של חמאס. כספים אלו משמשים… pic.twitter.com/zeKgTeWDTI — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 28, 2026