Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

IDF: Hamas operative who smuggled money to group’s military wing killed in Gaza City strike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:43 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas operative who the military says was involved in smuggling millions of shekels to the terror group’s military wing was killed in a strike in Gaza City yesterday.

The IDF identifies the target, Shadi Abu Hasira, as a “key money exchanger” in Hamas, who headed the “Geneva” money exchange network, which “transferred tens of millions of Israeli shekels in foreign currency to Hamas’s military wing.”

“These funds were used to finance terrorists, restore military infrastructure, and advance attacks against IDF troops,” the army says.

The military says Abu Hasira was also involved in commercial activities in Gaza, managing a company named “Gardena Professional” that facilitated his money-transfer activities.

Recently, the IDF says, the moneyman had been involved in advancing attacks and restoring Hamas capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” and he was killed to “remove the threat he posed.”

On Friday, the IDF had warned that it would continue to target Hamas members involved in financing the terror group’s military wing, after killing 16 “key” Hamas financial officers during the war so far.

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