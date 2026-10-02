PA: 19-year-old killed by settler gunfire in West Bank, body confiscated by IDF

The Palestinian Authority health ministry says a 19-year-old was shot dead by Israeli settlers earlier this afternoon in the central West Bank village of Kobar.

The victim has been identified as Baha al-Natshah, a resident of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab.

The PA ministry says IDF troops subsequently raided Kobar to confiscate the 19-year-old’s body.

According to Army Radio, the incident took place at an Israeli farming outpost in the area.

The report says that two Palestinians hurled Molotov cocktails at the entrance to the illegal outpost, without causing any injuries or damage.

One of the armed members of the settlement farm opened fire at the Palestinians, injuring one. IDF troops then arrived at the scene and detained both Palestinians, according to the report.

The IDF was contacted by The Times of Israel for a comment but has yet to respond.

الشهيد بهاء سامي النتشة، الذي ارتقى برصاص المستوطنين أثناء توجهه لمزرعة عائلته في أراضي بلدة "كوبر" شمال رام الله، عصر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/vJC3YhTqnw — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 2, 2026