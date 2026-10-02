Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Saudi Arabia reports one wounded by shrapnel from interception of Houthi missile
The Saudi Civil Defense says Saturday that shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile in Ahad Rafidah governorate in the Asir region injured one person, the Saudi state news agency reports.
The missile was fired on Friday by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, it says.
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