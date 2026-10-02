Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Saudi Arabia reports one wounded by shrapnel from interception of Houthi missile

By Reuters Today, 1:33 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Saudi Civil Defense says Saturday that shrapnel from an intercepted ballistic missile in Ahad Rafidah governorate in the Asir region injured one person, the Saudi state news agency reports.

The missile was fired on Friday by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group, it says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.