IDF warns it will keep targeting Hamas moneymen in Gaza; 16 killed so far

The Israeli military warns that it will continue to target Hamas members involved in financing the terror group’s military wing.

Since the start of the war, the IDF says that it has killed 16 “key” Hamas financial officers, involved in transferring more than $1 billion in funds to the terror group and financing its military activities, “using a network of dozens of money changers in Turkey and the Gaza Strip.”

“The IDF and Shin Bet are focusing efforts on harming the Hamas terror organization’s financing capabilities, particularly preventing the rehabilitation of its infrastructure and military capabilities, while eliminating the network of money changers that finances Hamas’s military wing,” the army says.

The IDF says it warns residents of Gaza that “additional elements are operating in your area that continue to engage in financing efforts, fund transfers and advancing the military activities of the Hamas terror organization while putting your lives at risk.”

In a warning to those transferring the funds to Hamas, the military says it will “continue to act against you and strike those who take a direct part in the financing mechanisms of Hamas’s military activities, which are a target of IDF and Shin Bet operations.”

A strike in Gaza yesterday killed a Hamas member involved in transferring “millions of shekels in foreign currency to Hamas.” Another strike on Wednesday killed Hamas’s top financial official, according to the military.