Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Trump says he discussed Iran war in meeting with China’s Xi

By AFP Today, 7:33 pm
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WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says he had discussed the Iran war with visiting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, following allegations that Beijing has been supporting Tehran.

“We did, we did,” Trump says when asked if they had talked about Iran, as he showed Xi around the National Archives in Washington on the last day of the Chinese leader’s state visit.

Asked if he thought there would be progress on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Trump replies: “I think we’re going to do great.”

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