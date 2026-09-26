Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Saudi Arabia says it downed 2 Houthi drones launched at Riyadh

By Reuters Today, 4:33 am
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Yemen’s Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The coalition posts on X that it’s monitoring missile threat and drones launched at the kingdom without providing further details.

The Saudi civil defense sent alerts overnight for Khamis Mushait and Abha but not for the capital.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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