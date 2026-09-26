Ro Khanna calls to release Marwan Barghouti, in apparent first for US lawmaker

US Rep. Ro Khanna pressed for releasing imprisoned Palestinian leader and convicted terrorist Marwan Barghouti on Friday, apparently becoming the first US lawmaker to do so.

“I’m calling for the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison,” the Democratic lawmaker said in a video statement.

“Palestinians must choose their own leaders. Barghouti has a unique standing among all Palestinian factions. He’s seen as non-corrupt, a strong leader and secular. Barghouti could deliver a Palestinian state living in peace with Israel,” he said.

Khanna, a Democrat who represents California’s 17th Congressional District in Silicon Valley, made his remarks on Barghouti after he has acknowledged considering a presidential bid. A Lake Research Partners poll published in May of 2028 Democratic primary voters suggested he’d be a long-shot candidate, where he ranked last.

Barghouti, a prominent Fatah figure during the Second Intifada, was convicted by an Israeli court in 2002 on five counts of murder and sentenced to multiple life terms for his role in terror attacks that killed Israeli civilians.

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Nevertheless, he is seen by many Palestinians and some members of the international community as a potential successor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

I am calling for the release of Marwan Bhargouti from Israeli prison. pic.twitter.com/z0T1vmlVho — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 25, 2026

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Barghouti has denied the charges for which he was convicted, and rejected the Israeli court’s jurisdiction to try him as a member of the PA’s parliament.

“Several prominent Israelis, including former directors of Shin Bet and Mossad, have called for his release, as has the leader of the IDF team that apprehended him,” Khanna said.

“Releasing Barghouti does not provide him with a pardon or moral absolution of crimes he may have committed. In fact, a number of human rights groups say he did not even receive a fair trial, but the release is needed to move peace forward — just like Arafat and Rabin worked for peace, despite their pasts,” Khanna said, referring to slain former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat who negotiated the Oslo Accords.

The Democratic lawmaker compared the situation to the Irish Troubles, in which the Irish Republican Army, which “did terrible things,” eventually was allowed to participate in politics.

“If we’re lucky enough to have a just peace in Israel-Palestine, we will need a truth and reconciliation commission. But for now, we must begin to give Palestinians a voice in their sovereignty and the peace process. Release Barghouti,” he said.

Israel has rejected international pressure to release Barghouti and he was among several high profile Palestinian prisoners that Israel refuse to free as part of an exchange of Palestinian security prisoners for Israeli hostages held by terror groups in Gaza.

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In his last interview with The Times of Israel four years ago, Khanna characterized himself as a “pro-Israel progressive,” expressing admiration for the Jewish state’s entrepreneurial prowess. Since then, he’s turned into a prominent Israeli critic in his party.

Khanna has told The Times of Israel that one reason his view of Israel changed, he said, has been the “genocide” in Gaza.

Israel vehemently rejects the genocide charges, insisting that it has taken steps to avoid civilian casualties and allow aid into Gaza.

Khanna said the settler violence in the West Bank has also influenced his opinion about Israel.

“After seeing it firsthand, I now view Israel as an occupying power that is engaged in apartheid in the West Bank,” said the California congressman.

In July, Khanna said he was detained by IDF-backed settlers for over an hour.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops and police officers intervened after receiving a report of settlers blocking vehicles near Khirbet Zanuta, a small Palestinian hamlet whose residents were forcibly displaced by violent settler raids following the 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Khanna said he still supports a two-state solution in which Israel can thrive as a secure, Jewish and democratic state, but he said that the first step toward that goal is reining in settlers like the ones who stopped his convoy during a visit to the site of a Palestinian village depopulated by relentless attacks.