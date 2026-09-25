Man who stabbed 2 Jews in Golders Green pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Essa Suleiman, 45, appears for brief hearing at London court for April 29 attack in Jewish-majority neighborhood that left victims seriously injured; his trial is due to start in March

By Michael Holden Today, 8:45 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Essa Suleiman who is charged with attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, appears via video link at the Old Bailey as his trial date has been set for next March, in London, Britain, May 15, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (Julia Quenzler/Reuters)
Essa Suleiman who is charged with attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, appears via video link at the Old Bailey as his trial date has been set for next March, in London, Britain, May 15, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. (Julia Quenzler/Reuters)

LONDON (Reuters) —  A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to attempting to murder two Jewish men who were stabbed in a knife attack in north London in April — an offense prosecutors said they were no longer treating as terrorism.

Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, is alleged to have attacked the men in Golders Green on April 29, one of a spate of incidents targeting Jewish premises in the same area of London, which is home to a large Jewish population.

The attacks left Britain’s 290,000 Jews fearing for their safety, and prompted the government to promise stronger action to protect them.

In March, a separate arson attack in the Golders Green neighborhood destroyed four ambulances owned by Hatzola, a Jewish rescue group, parked outside a synagogue. Four men pleaded guilty to the attack, including British nationals Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, Judex Atshatshi, 18, and British-Pakistani Saif Ali, 18.

The arsonists destroyed four ambulance vehicles, causing damage valued at £1 million ($1.4 million).

Suleiman appeared for a brief hearing at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

He also denied a third count of attempted murder, relating to an unconnected incident at the home of a former acquaintance earlier the same day, and possession of a bladed article.

Police had initially said the stabbings were being investigated as suspected terrorism.

A police officer talks with two Orthodox Jewish boys where two Jewish men were stabbed in north London’s Golders Green neighborhood, April 29, 2026. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said on Friday, however, that the Crown Prosecution Service had concluded that following a review, there was insufficient evidence to say the stabbings had a terrorist connection.

Suleiman was remanded in custody and will next appear in court on January 15, with his trial due to start in March 2027.

London’s Metropolitan Police has announced the creation of a special unit to protect Jews following a spate of hate attacks amid growing antisemitism in the country.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.