Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, September 26, 2026

Trump rejects Iran ceasefire proposal, expects to renew strikes after midterms — WSJ

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 3:46 am
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US President Donald Trump attends a tea with first lady Melania Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in the Red Room of the White House, September 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US President Donald Trump attends a tea with first lady Melania Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in the Red Room of the White House, September 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after the November midterm elections, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials.

The officials say that Trump is reluctant to resume major combat operations however, with the scope of the envision strikes unclear, while noting his views could change and that he could also end up being swayed by the midterm results.

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