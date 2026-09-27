UK police says five arrested on suspicion of preparing ‘terrorist act’ near airbase

London’s Metropolitan Police says five men have been arrested on suspicion of preparing a “terrorist act,” after an incident near an airbase in southwestern England used by the US Air Force.

“Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm they are leading an investigation into an incident which took place overnight near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire,” the Met says in a statement.

Counterterrorism police took the lead in the investigation earlier today, after the five men were detained over suspected explosives offenses near a Royal Air Force base used by US bombers in the Iran war.

Gloucestershire police said the men were detained on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act, and that army bomb-disposal experts were examining several vehicles.

A major incident was declared and aerial footage from Sky News appeared to show a bomb disposal robot roaming between three white trucks. The rear doors of two of the vans were open and large black items could be seen scattered around.