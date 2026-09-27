Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Report: Lebanese president ordered security chiefs to avoid Nasrallah memorial ceremony

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:59 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun instructed the heads of the country’s security agencies not to send any representatives to commemoration ceremonies for former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah taking place today, Lebanese journalist Hasan Illaik reports.

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike exactly two years ago, the culmination of a rapid succession of strikes that have eliminated half of Hezbollah’s leadership council and decimated its top military command.

The central ceremony is starting at Nasrallah’s tomb in Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s southern Beirut stronghold, as thousands of supporters hold yellow Hezbollah flags and Lebanon’s national flag.

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