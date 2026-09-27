Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 27, 2026

Israeli soccer captain on Ireland’s players: ‘Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them’

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Israel's captain Manor Solomon speaks to Channel 5 Sports after Israel's 3-0 defeat to Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, September 27, 2026. (Channel 5 screenshot)
Israel's captain Manor Solomon speaks to Channel 5 Sports after Israel's 3-0 defeat to Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, September 27, 2026. (Channel 5 screenshot)

The Israeli soccer team’s captain Manor Solomon says he “can’t wait” for the return fixture after tonight’s 3-0 UEFA Nations League defeat to Ireland, so that Israel can show how well it is capable of playing.

Solomon says some of the Irish players said unpleasant things to their Israeli opponents during the game. “I don’t want to talk about [the Irish players]. If I say what I think of them, I’d likely be suspended for a few matches… Obviously they hate us. We don’t like them.”

“I’m waiting for the next game against them. It’ll be a completely different game entirely.”

As for the Irish players bowing their heads during Israel’s anthem, he says: “They don’t interest me. We have a country ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud to wear the team shirt and to be Israelis. We are proud of our state and of our soldiers. [The Irish] can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case.”

Team coach Ran Ben Shimon apologizes for the team’s “shameful” showing in the first 30 minutes, when they conceded the game’s three goals. “Huge disappointment,” he says.

“The blame is on me,” he stresses, rather than the players. “I thought we had prepared properly. We hadn’t.”

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