Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 1, 2026

Man charged with assault for tossing salt shakers at Bennett during Bnei Brak election event

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:19 pm
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Police announce they have filed an indictment against 26-year-old Bnei Brak resident Eliya Azard, who allegedly hurled two glass salt shakers at former prime minister Naftali Bennett when the B’Yachad party chief spoke with voters in the Haredi city last Thursday.

Azard, who has been in custody since the incident, is charged with simple assault and conduct that could disrupt public order, police say, adding that they have requested the suspect be kept under house arrest until the end of the legal proceedings.

According to police, the first salt shaker Azard tossed hit two women on Bennett’s staff, while the second salt shaker fell short. The B’Yachad party has said one of the women was treated by medics on the scene.

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